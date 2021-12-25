More than 200 Christmas babies delivered at Gauteng hospitals

Pretoria – More than 200 babies had been delivered at public healthcare facilities in Gauteng from midnight until midday on Christmas Day. Gauteng MEC for Health Nomathemba Mokgethi, together with the executive mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality, Sipho Radebe, and Sedibeng District Municipality MMC for health, Lola Khunou, on Saturday morning visited Sebokeng Hospital to welcome the newly born babies, and celebrate with their parents.

The government officials also showered the newborns with gifts. Mokgethi took the opportunity to salute the healthcare workers manning the healthcare facilities during this festive period. She also encouraged the mothers to breastfeed their newborns. I want to take this opportunity to thank healthcare workers who are working throughout this period. It has been a difficult time since the global Covid-19 pandemic hit, having to cope with their own fears and anxieties, and still ensuring that the people of Gauteng receive the best service when visiting health facilities,” she said.

“Thank you for always making Christmas time cheerful and filled with love to mothers and their newborns. We wish all parents well and encourage mothers to opt for breastfeeding their babies as it is essential and has many health benefits for newborns.” Mokgethi also urged parents of the newly born babies to register births early, through Home Affairs offices available at health facilities. This is part of government’s efforts to create a seamless service for communities. Academic hospitals in Gauteng delivered 45 babies, most of them at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital with 25 deliveries, followed by the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital with nine deliveries.

Tertiary hospitals delivered a total of 27 babies, with Kalafong Hospital in Tshwane delivering 10 and Tembisa with 17 deliveries. The Gauteng Health Department has urged people celebrating with family and friends during this festive period to avoid indoor gatherings. “Let us rather opt for outdoor gatherings to minimise the spread of Covid-19, and remember that vaccination sites in Gauteng remain open,” the provincial authorities said in a statement.