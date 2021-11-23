More than 400 Gauteng cops in the dock on a range of criminal charges

Durban - More than 400 Gauteng police officers are under investigation for various crimes. According to MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, around 459 police officers have criminal cases against them.

Mazibuko revealed that these criminal cases range from reckless and negligent driving, common assault, assault with intentions to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, theft, house and business robbery, fraud, corruption, bribery, and domestic violence. The information was revealed in a written reply to questions tabled by the DA's Michael Shackleton in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. Mazibuko said the top three stations, with the most offenders, are the Tsakane police station, with 35 police officers currently under investigation for theft, assault common and reckless and negligent driving.

She said this is followed by the Krugersdorp police station, with 28 police officers, all charged with reckless and negligent driving. At number three, the Benoni and Hekpoort police stations each have 15 police officers, where the Benoni police station officers are under investigation for reckless and negligent driving, attempted murder, and theft, while the Hekpoort police officers are charged with common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the MEC said. Shackleton said this is a clear indication that SAPS is failing in its responsibility to prevent, combat, and investigate crime as well as ensure those police officers uphold the rule of law instead of breaking it. "It is high time that the current national government responds to the DA’s demand to do a complete overhaul of SAPS by curbing corruption, hiring people with a passion for policing, and retaining good police officers to make the police service honest, professional, and one that serves and protects the people," he said.