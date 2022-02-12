Mother, father and son accused of R1.2m fraud and theft at Germiston steel company

Fraud accused former Maintenance Manager Mauritz Strydom is languishing in jail after his arrest on suspicion of defrauding his former employer Falcon Smelters Pty (Ltd), of R1,2 million. It is alleged that the 54-year-old Strydom, who was a maintenance manager at the Germiston-based steel and aluminium manufacturing company, created fictitious payment invoices for about R1.2m.

The alleged crime took place between February 2017 and March 2018. “The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Germiston,” said Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. In December last year, police arrested mother and son, 55-year-old Jacqualine Strydom and 35-year-old Keun.

The pair were charged with fraud and theft, as they allegedly benefited from the proceeds of crime. They appeared in court and were granted R5 000 bail each. Captain Mulamu said Mauritz Strydom was arrested earlier this week on Tuesday at a Pretoria East shopping centre. He was subsequently charged with fraud and theft.