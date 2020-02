Mother wants justice for son shot dead in Sebokeng protest









Masabata Tsotetsi is determined to sue the Mafoko security firm after a company employee allegedly shot and killed her son Thapelo Tsotetsi outside Sebokeng Water Works in 2015. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Masabata Tsotetsi is demanding justice for her son, who was shot dead while searching for a job near the Sebokeng Water Works Treatment facility in July 2015. It is alleged that Thapelo was killed by an employee of Mafoko Security company during a protest staged by hundreds of people who gathered outside the treatment plant in search for jobs. “It was his first time looking for a job there. “I was at work when I received a call from my daughter informing me that my son had been shot dead at the plant. “When I got there the scene had been cleaned and his body removed,” she said.

The 57-year-old mother of four said she still suffers from debilitating pain and heartbreak caused by her son’s tragic killing.

“It is not fair that I lost my son. I had to quit my job as a domestic worker because his death was a heavy burden on me.

“I am not able to do anything because I was very weak. Even to this day I struggle to sleep at night,” said Tsotetsi, adding that she wanted to sue the security company and obtain some closure over the matter.

Thapelo Tsotetsi

Sebokeng police spokesperson Teboho Lephoto confirmed that Thapelo was shot and killed allegedly by an employee of Mafoko Security.

“The matter is still before the court and the suspect is out on bail,” he said.

Emfuleni Local Municipality spokesperson Stanley Gaba confirmed Thapelo’s shooting but said he could not comment further as he was unable to locate the incident report.

