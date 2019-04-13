One killed in Springs collision between truck and car. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Johannesburg - One person died in a collision between a truck and a car in Springs. Ineke van Huyssteen, spokesperson for ER24, said the fatal crash happened along the N17 shortly before 11 pm on Friday night.



"One person sustained fatal injuries following a collision between a truck and a vehicle on the N17 in Springs last night," said Van Huyssteen, adding that when paramedics arrived, they found a vehicle well alight and partially wedged underneath a truck.

"Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver sustained no injuries."

Police were on the scene and are investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

African News Agency (ANA)