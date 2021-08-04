Motorist fleeing from cops crashes into mom and 2 children

Johannesburg - A motorist fleeing from the police crashed into a woman who was with her two children, killing one of them. The man, who escaped unscathed from the crash, tried to flee but was swiftly arrested.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the Joburg CBD. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele said the suspect was first spotted driving a Volvo in Hillbrow. He said police officers tried to stop the vehicle but the suspect sped off.

“That resulted in a high-speed chase up to the corner of Polly and Pritchard streets where the suspect lost control and collided with a minibus taxi.” The man did not stop, continuing his attempt to evade the police. “During the chase, three people were knocked by the suspect's car. One child, a four-year-old boy, died at the scene while the other child and the mother were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect tried to run away but he was arrested.” Makhubele said police found four unlicensed firearms, including an AK47, and ammunition. He said it was also was also established that the vehicle was hijacked in Ekurhuleni recently. The seized firearms, he said, would be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes in the province.

The suspect would be profiled to check if he was involved with other crimes in Gauteng Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni commended the police officers’ work. “These arrests and confiscations are a clear indication that the criminals cannot do as they wish in our province; we will continue to squeeze the space for the criminals.