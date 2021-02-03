Motorist turns gun on himself after shooting several people in Vanderbijlpark

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - An unidentified man turned the gun on himself at a petrol station in Sharpeville after shooting several people in Vanderbijlpark yesterday, Gauteng police confirmed today. CCTV footage from the petrol station shows the man driving a BMW X5 which had visible crash damage in the front. The man gets out of the car with a firearm pointed to his head, before he shoots himself dead, as people look on. The circumstances around his death are being investigated by the police who have opened an inquest docket. Police confirmed that the man had allegedly shot several people in the Vanderbijlpark area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the motorist committed suicide yesterday.

“I can confirm that yesterday, at about 7pm, a man driving a X5 BMW allegedly shot several people in Vanderbijlpark and was later found (deceased) at a Sharpeville filling station. It is also alleged that he shot himself. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

“Police are currently trying to establish who this person is and all the injured victims were taken to hospital,” said Makhubele.

Social media users said the man had killed five people, but police said there was no truth to the allegations.

The wounded were being treated in hospital, Makhubele said.

IOL