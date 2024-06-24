Mpox in SA: 20 suspected cases reported in Gauteng

Twenty suspected cases of Mpox have been reported in Gauteng. According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, the department is awaiting results from laboratory tests undertaken. The NICD's Tebogo Matjokotja told Newzroom Afrika that tests are still being conducted.

She said tests are being conducted at National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and will be confirmed by the NICD, as advised by Department of Health minister, Dr Joe Phaahla. Last week, the department reported that the country's cases had climbed to 13; seven cases were confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape. There have been two confirmed deaths. According to Infectious Disease specialist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Richard Lessells, the severity of the disease differs from patient to patient.

Lessels said SA has seen more severe cases. He told Newzroom Afrika that in most cases where people have healthy immune systems, the disease is mild. Lessels said usually people feel sick for a short period and the skin lesions heal or disappear, however the disease is different in cases where people have weakened immune systems or low CD4 counts. Last week, the department has received its first batch of Tecovirimat (also known as TPOXX or ST-246) for treatment of patients who experience severe health complications as a result of Mpox disease. "The process to secure more treatment including vaccine is underway in case the need arises.