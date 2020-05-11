MPs to scrap some contracts at Lindela facility after illegal migrants escape

Johannesburg – MPs have indicated some of the contracts at the Lindela facility on the West Rand will be scrapped.

This follows an oversight visit of the portfolio committee on home affairs on Monday, where MPs got a first-hand account on the situation at the facility after 37 illegal migrants escaped last week.

Chairperson of the committee Bongani Bongo said hundreds of illegal immigrants will be sent back home. This comes after 900 people were deported to Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Bongo said they would not allow any security breaches at any state facility and Lindela would also soon be under the hands of the government.

He said after 900 people were deported, another group of 500 illegal immigrants will be sent back to their home countries.