Mpumalanga suspect accused of attempted murder of police officials remanded in custody

Johannesburg - A Mpumalanga suspect charged with the attempted murder of two police officers has been denied bail at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court. It is alleged that the accused, 25-year-old Thabang Vincent Shakwane, offered the police officers a bribe during a routine patrol when he was stopped driving a suspicious red VW Polo:

When officers were effecting an arrest, it is alleged that one of the suspects who were in the car fired at the police officers, but missed. They also allegedly assaulted a police officer, fled with a service pistol and a celllphone. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the incident took place on March 23 and involved two police officers who had been busy patrolling near the Ilanga Mall in Nelspruit.

Sekgotodi said the accused was remanded in custody by the Nelspruit Magistrate court on Thursday 07 April 2022 after the bail was successfully opposed by the Hawks. “The suspect was arrested during multidisciplinary approach by the Hawks, Provincial Detectives and Crime Intelligence for attempted murder of police officials,” she said. She explained that the Hawks received information about the accused’s whereabouts.

“On arrival Shakwane was found and he was positively linked with the case. “The vehicle that was used during the attack on the SAPS officials was also seized,” she said. Sekgotodi said during the bail application the investigating officer also linked the accused to an armed robbery case which happened in Barberton on the same day.

