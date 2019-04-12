DA Premier candidate Solly Msimanga. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

The DA's Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga on Friday said he welcomed the theft investigation involving his brother Nkululeko, who is implicated in the theft of computer boxes from the City of Tshwane's offices. Earlier, the ANC Tshwane claimed that Nkululeko had allegedly been caught on video carrying out the computer boxes from the municipal offices.

According to City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, t he computer boxes went missing from the city's offices in Sammy Marks between March 12 and March 19.

Mashigo explained that the city then opened cases at the Arcadia Police Station after noticing that two computer boxes had gone missing and investigations ensued.

Police confirmed they were investigating two cases of theft but that no arrests had been made at this stage.

Msimanga in a statement said he was made aware of the case against his brother by the city.

"I have been informed that an investigation is ongoing and I welcome this probe.

"It is critical that law enforcement gets to the bottom of this matter and if my brother is guilty of any wrongdoing he should bear the consequences of his actions without fear or favour.

Msimanga further said: "The DA has been at the forefront of fighting crime and corruption where we govern and holding the ANC to account where we are in opposition. This is something we are committed to even when it is not expedient or easy to do".

"That is why I welcome this investigation and hope that the SAPS moves with speed to establish the facts and affect the necessary prosecution."