JOHANNESBURG - The DA Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga, said he would be engaging with provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to establish security measures being put in place at schools following an attempted robbery that led to two suspects being shot dead. Two suspects were killed and another injured on Thursday afternoon on the premises of the Edenvale High School following an attempted robbery at the school. No students or staff were injured.

"The armed robbery that took place at Edenvale High School today once again highlights how vulnerable to crime Gauteng schools and our children are," Msimanga said in a statement.

"The MEC for education, Panayaza Lesufi, needs to do more to ensure that our school infrastructure, especially schools which have new technology, are given adequate security to prevent schools from becoming a soft target to criminals."

Msimanga commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their speedy response, but added that they needed to do more in order to ensure visible policing in areas where crime was out of control.

"SAPS needs sufficient resources to responds to crime and ensure that there is more visible policing. Residents of Gauteng deserve to live and work in an environment that is safe."

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Desiree Erasmus