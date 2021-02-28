MTN eyes $65m deal for Syrian business, denies damning allegations

Johannesburg - MTN Group remains committed to negotiating a $65 million sale of its 75% stake in its Syrian unit, the mobile operator said on Sunday, despite the business being placed under judicial guardianship last week.

MTN Syria was placed under guardianship by a court in Damascus over alleged MTN violations of the terms of its licensing contract, which the state says deprived the government of revenue.

MTN has denied the allegations and on Friday said that it intended to appeal.

The appointed guardian, who is chairman of MTN Syria minority shareholder TeleInvest, will be responsible for managing day to day operations while the guardianship order remains in place. The court's statement did not indicate how long that might be.

TeleInvest had been lined up to buy MTN Group's 75% stake in MTN Syria for a previously undisclosed price.