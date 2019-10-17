Multi-purpose sport court opens near Sun City









Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has recently opened the multipurpose sports court at Mphuphuthe Primary School, Ledig Village. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has recently opened the multipurpose sports court at Mphuphuthe Primary School, Ledig Village. Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu, said: "Our objective as the department of sport and recreation South Africa is to ensure South Africans remain physically active and have access to sports facilities". "We are mandated with creating an enabling environment, especially in previously disadvantaged communities. Equitable access as remain one of our primary mandates hence this was highlighted in the resent EPG Transformation release report. Access to sports facilities still remain a serious challenge and for us to have cohesive and sustainable communities, we have to ensure that our communities have access to sports facilities which in the long run will aid us in riding our communities of lifestyle diseases inclusive of eliminating obesity amongst School going learners." "We equally have to ensure that communities and our school going learners have access to outdoor sports facilities so that we can in a long run have healthy and active communities. I take this opportunity to applaud all partners involved in this initiative and I wish them sustainability in delivering such projects." The multipurpose sports court was installed by the sports trust and funded by the national department of sport and recreation in partnership with Nedbank, Sun International and Bakubung Platinum Mine.

At the opening, sports kits were presented to the eight schools in the area who will use the sport court.

"The learners are so excited and appreciative. They have never seen such a structure in their village and this is going to make a big difference to their wellbeing as we do not have a proper sports field," said Mphuphuthe’s principal, Rachel Mdaki.

The facility is designed for soccer, netball, volleyball, basketball and tennis, as well as general exercise for all members of the community.

“As Nedbank, we pride ourselves in our brand essence of money experts who do good and we’re committed to making a positive impact in communities across South Africa,” said executive head group marketing at Nedbank, Nthabiseng Matshekga.

"To us, sport as an integral part of nation building and we strongly believe that value creation starts with investing in education. As such, the Nedbank Foundation is further contributing R100 000 towards classroom renovations and technology equipment at Mphuphuthe Primary School. We’re confident that this, along with the sports court will go far in inspiring the children and their teachers, to imagine and work towards a brighter future for themselves and their community."

Principal Mdaki added that this contribution will never be forgotten. It was very important to the future of the learners as they believe in teaching and developing learners holistically.

She said learners who play sport and were physically fit can concentrate and perform better academically, and they are more responsible.

Bakubung Platinum Mine’s Corporate Affairs Executive, Hamlet Morule, said: "Sport provides a conducive environment for socio-economic development in communities. It helps to eradicate social ills, contribute to the wellbeing of the society, foster gender equity, enhance inclusion of persons with a disability, and build skills that promote employment and economic development. The inclusion of this sports project into the Bakubung Platinum Mine’s Social and Labour Plan 2019 - 2023 and partnering with other key stakeholders to execute the project is in line with the mine’s commitment to meaningfully contribute to the growth, development and sustainability of our communities."

African News Agency (ANA)