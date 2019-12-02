File picture: Pexels

Pretoria - Multiple people were injured during a mass shooting on the R55 Main Road in Olievenhoutbos Centurion, Pretoria.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at 18:28 on Monday evening. 

"Reports from the scene indicate that a gunfight had broken out where multiple people sustained gunshot wounds. The patients were all assessed and found to have sustained moderate to serious injuries," said Netcare in a statement released on Monday.

An man who was treated on scene by Advanced Life support paramedics from Netcare 911 and Emer-G-Med.

When he was stabilised, he was flown by ambulance helicopter to hospital. It was reported that he was in critical condition.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain to be unknown. Once the circumstances are identified, it will be used as a subject in an investigation by the South African Police Services.

IOL