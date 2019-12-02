File picture: Pexels

Pretoria - Multiple people were injured during a mass shooting on the R55 Main Road in Olievenhoutbos Centurion, Pretoria. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at 18:28 on Monday evening.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a gunfight had broken out where multiple people sustained gunshot wounds. The patients were all assessed and found to have sustained moderate to serious injuries," said Netcare in a statement released on Monday.

An man who was treated on scene by Advanced Life support paramedics from Netcare 911 and Emer-G-Med.

When he was stabilised, he was flown by ambulance helicopter to hospital. It was reported that he was in critical condition.