Multiple roads closed as motorists are trapped in snow in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State

The N3 Toll Route has been closed from Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands to Harrismith in the Free State due to heavy snowfall. This after the snowfall left motorists stranded in their vehicles and unable to move due to the thick snow on Friday evening.

Arrive Alive issued a warning to motorists to avoid Harrismith in the Free State and Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. “In the interest of safety, all traffic is being stopped at Tugela Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal and the Harrismith South Interchange in the Free State. Where possible, vehicles are being turned around at strategic locations on the route.”

Motorists have further been warned to avoid using alternative routes as conditions were hazardous “It is highly recommended that road users immediately suspend travel to the areas as the roads will remain closed to traffic until driving conditions have improved and it is deemed safe for travel to resume,” Arrive Alive said in statement. Meanwhile, the Midlands EMS has deployed a support rescue unit to the N3 to assist with medical emergencies.

“We urge the public to avoid travelling on the roads, as they are extremely slippery and icy due to the snowfall,” said Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson. “Rescuers are responding to numerous calls and are doing their best to reach everyone in need as quickly as possible.” These are the road closures:

- R74 (Harrismith to Bergville): Heavy snowfall on Oliviershoek Pass - R74 Greytown/Colenso Road: Heavy snowfall at Santa Maria - N3, Harrismith to Tugela Toll:

- R617, Kokstad to Underberg - N2 Ingeli: Under close observation - N3 Mooi-River: Under close observation