Johannesburg - The bail application in the murder case against local rapper Thulani Ngcobo, better known as “Pitch Black Afro”, has been postponed to January 25 for judgment. Dressed in a cream white shirt, a pair of blue jeans and sporting a new hairstyle, the accused smiled and appeared relaxed at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, despite the serious charges he faces.

Magistrate Paul du Plessis told Ngcobo to pay attention and stop looking at the public gallery, before proceedings started.

The well-known Hip Hop artist allegedly murdered his wife Catherine Modisane at a bed and breakfast lodge in Yeoville on December 30.

Du Plessis remanded the matter to give the defence more time to gather evidence to support their case.

He said defence lawyer, Mishack Maluleke needed to convince him that his client was likely to be acquitted.

“You must persuade me why he should be granted bail otherwise I am going to decline,” said Du Plessis.

Maluleke argued that the state did not have enough evidence against the accused: “At this stage, the state only have speculation about the cause of death and not the actual post mortem report.”

Ngcobo will remain in custody until his next appearance.

