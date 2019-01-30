Murder accused Pitch Black Afro appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Hip hop artist Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, on Wednesday appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court where his bail application was postponed. The State needed time to respond to a supplementary affidavit submitted by Ngobo's defence lawyer.

Ngcobo has been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice for the alleged killing of his wife, Catherine Modisane at a bed and breakfast lodge in Yeoville on December 30 last year.

At his last court appearance, the magistrate indicated that he would make a ruling on the bail appplication, but had been unable to as the defence had failed to prepare relevant affidavits on time.

"The matter has been postponed to 31 January for the State to respond to Ngcobo's lawyer supplementary affidavit," said Magistrate Paul du Plessis.

Dressed in a black jacket, a pair of blue jeans and sporting a new hairstyle, the accused smiled and appeared relaxed at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, despite the serious charges he faces.

Ngcobo will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

