Murder case opened after decomposing body of a half-naked woman is found in a Vlakfontein mountain

Pretoria - Police in Lenasia South have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a lifeless body of an unidentified adult woman at the top of a mountain in Vlakfontein. SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Khalipha Mvula said the body was discovered on Thursday.

“The gruesome discovery was made by a member of the public, who, in turn, alerted the local police station. Upon the arrival of the police at the scene, they found the half-naked body of the unknown adult African female,” said Mvula. “The deceased's hands were found bound with a string, and the body was already in a state of decomposition. The cause of her death, as well as the duration that the body has been lying there, is unclear at this stage.” Mvula said the woman had a pink bra, and a purple blanket was found next to her.

Meanwhile, station commander of the Lenasia South SAPS, Lieutenant Colonel Quinton Malan, expressed sadness over the incident. Malan also highlighted that the woman’s lifeless body was discovered at a time when South Africa had joined the world in observing the 16 Days of Activism against the Abuse of Women and Children. “He further said the police will work around the clock to ensure that those responsible for this crime will be found and will have their day in a court of law,” said Mvula.