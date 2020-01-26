Johannesburg - A case of murder has been opened following the gruesome discovery of the body of a 15-year old girl in an open veld between Brug Street and the N17 in Elsburg, west of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng police said. Police were alerted to the body on on Friday morning by a relative of the deceased and on arrival at the scene, police confirmed that the 15-year old victim had been murdered.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the nature and extent of the injuries sustained by the deceased would be confirmed by the autopsy,

According to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, the girl was allegedly stabbed, raped and burnt to death.

Earlier on Sunday Lesufi said on Twitter: "I just came back from visiting a family of a learner who was allegedly stabbed, raped and burnt to death because the scholar transport left earlier than scheduled. While walking to the school she was brutally murdered. Yesterday was suppose to be her birthday."