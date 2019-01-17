File picture: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old man in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, earlier this year. Spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said Levert Peterson was attacked on January 2 while he was walking on the side of the main road in Sophiatown.

“He was confronted and stabbed in the upper body without any provocation by the suspect who then fled on foot. The victim was immediately rushed to the local hospital where he died,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini said the suspect, 33, was arrested on Wednesday after the police followed up on a lead and he is expected to appear in court.

Three knives and a dagger have been taken as exhibits after they were seized from the suspect.

African News Agency (ANA)