‘My phones are all I salvaged’: Midrand residents speak after their apartments were gutted by fire

Many of the Midrand residents who escaped from the inferno, which gutted the Broadwalk Urban Village residential complex on Heritage Day, were on Wednesday milling around the area seeking answers. Many of the residents were in pyjamas and gowns – the only clothes they had.

IOL reported earlier that firefighters received the distress call around 9pm and rushed to the scene. Some of the residents who spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning said they only managed to save their vehicles, while others escaped only with mobile phones. “I was cooking, it was around 8.30pm when I heard the alarm. We normally hear this alarm but the security would go to that particular room if there is anything happening and try to minimise the situation. But yesterday it was a different scenario because everyone was screaming outside the passage,” said one resident who spoke to the news channel.

“I managed to go back to my room and switch off my stove. There was no time for me to take my work laptop and also my personal laptops, they are all in there (including) my TV and everything. The only thing I managed to save was my car. I managed to go the basement and take off in my car.” He said the vehicle is only one of the few possessions he has left. Fire engulfed the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand, leaving some residents injured on Heritage Day. Picture: Joburg EMS Another resident, a woman also said she only managed to save her vehicle by driving it out during the fire. She said besides the gown she was wearing, she had no other clothes.

Another resident of the complex said he and his partner only managed to flee with their mobile phones. The residents complained that even though they were offered decent accommodation last night, they did not get updates on the way forward. The residents allege that the fire started in one apartment, and when security went to knock at the entrance, there was no response. Some residents said the apartment where the fire started was occupied by a woman and they were not sure of her whereabouts.

In an update on Wednesday morning, spokesperson for the City of Joburg’s emergency management services (EMS) Xolile Khumalo said the fire had been extinguished and firefighters were conducting damping down operations. “The residential complex is located on Broadwalk Street in Midrand, about one kilometre from the Gautrain station. The majority of residents were evacuated safely,” said Khumalo. She added that EMS firefighters had conducted a “room by room” search inside the complex.

“No fatalities have been reported so far. Patients who sustained injuries were taken to hospital. The number of residents is not determined at the moment,” said Khumalo. Fire engulfed the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand, leaving some residents injured on Heritage Day. Picture: Joburg EMS The residential complex has about 130 apartments. When firefighters arrived at the scene, Khumalo said the second floor of the residential complex was engulfed by the inferno. “The cause of fire will be investigated as soon as fire fighting operations are completed. The city is in talks with the owner of the complex regarding accommodation arrangements,” said Khumalo.

“EMS continues to urge residents of Johannesburg to scrutinize accommodation facilities before taking residency and please ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off after use.” In another update on Wednesday morning, Khumalo said an arrangement for the alternative accommodation for the residents had been reached. “The owner of the complex will provide accommodation to all residents affected,” she said.