N1 reopened after petrol container blast near William Nicol shuts down motorway

Johannesburg – The N1 was reopened following an explosion of a petrol container which was engulfed in flames near William Nicol on Friday morning. The blast led to the closure of the route as authorities cleaned up the scene and repaired the damaged road surface.
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “The N1 North has been reopened for traffic to flow following an earlier closure due to the petrol container explosion before William Nicol Drive. The clean-up is done, roadworks have commenced on the damaged road surface.”
The route opened almost five hours after the explosion occurred as a result of a accident involving the tanker.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said: “Just before midday on Friday, Emer-G-Med together with multiple emergency service agencies responded to the scene of a collision involving a tanker on the N1 near William Nicol.
“One person was treated for moderate injuries and taken by Emer-G-Med ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.”
Road users were urged to practise caution on the roads and drive responsibly.
IOL