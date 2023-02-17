N1 reopened after petrol container blast near William Nicol shuts down motorway

Johannesburg – The N1 was reopened following an explosion of a petrol container which was engulfed in flames near William Nicol on Friday morning. The blast led to the closure of the route as authorities cleaned up the scene and repaired the damaged road surface.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “The N1 North has been reopened for traffic to flow following an earlier closure due to the petrol container explosion before William Nicol Drive. The clean-up is done, roadworks have commenced on the damaged road surface.”