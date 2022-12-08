N3 reopened partially after fiery truck crash near Vereeniging

Johannesburg – The N3 highway northbound towards Johannesburg has been partially reopened after a fiery truck crash on Thursday morning. The highway was reopened just after 9pm after the it was closed near the vicinity of the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange.

The crash happened in the early hours of Thursday, involving two trucks which were headed northbound towards Johannesburg. The trucks caught alight after crashing and it was not clear if any injuries had been sustained during the crash. N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Anita Heyl said all northbound lanes towards Johannesburg in the vicinity of the scene were closed for much of Thursday.

She said clean up operations would continue on Friday morning, and a single lane had been opened. Heyl said the diversion from the N3 to the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange had been cancelled. Motorists were reminded to be prepared for traffic congestion and delays, and to continue to approach the area with caution.

