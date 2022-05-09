N4 highway spikes warning after motorist robbed and killed in Pretoria

Pretoria – A motorist was shot dead after his car reportedly drove over spikes placed on the N4 highway in Pretoria by criminals targeting motorists. Spokesperson for the Akasia police station, Constable Lindiwe Mabasa, told IOL the crime scene was attended to on Saturday, and the motorist was found with gunshot wounds.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I can confirm that Akasia police attended a scene at the N4 highway whereby a man, who was driving a green Audi, was found killed. The car was found with no front tyres and keys,” said Mabasa. She said the motive of the man’s murder was unknown at this stage, and police investigations were ongoing. “He had gun wounds on his upper and lower body,” said Mabasa.

“Police are investigating a case of murder and appeal to anyone who may have information of the perpetrators that continue to terrorize motorists on the national road.” Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said the motorist was travelling with his wife, who was injured in the incident. “A motorist was shot dead, and his wife wounded on the Bakwena N4 toll road outside Pretoria last night. He pulled over after a tyre puncture. Rocks were placed on the road,” Abramjee wrote on Twitter.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), last year, warned motorists to be vigilant when driving on the N4 highway due to an increase in criminal activity, particularly the use of spikes to puncture car tyres. In an incident in May last year, TMPD officers patrolling the highway found a motorist stranded after one of his vehicle wheels went over spikes placed on the road near the Solomon Mahlangu Drive off-ramp, puncturing the tyre, the department’s spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said at the time. “The motorist explained to the officers that he had driven into something that looked like a plastic bag when he heard the puncture. The motorist was, fortunately, not robbed,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“These spikes are usually placed by criminals to force vehicles to stop after driving over the spikes. Motorists are then attacked by these perpetrators, especially at night and in the early hours of the morning. Targeted areas are mostly highways and quiet roads.” Mahamba promised TMPD would continue to prioritise patrols along such roads. IOL