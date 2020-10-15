Nathaniel Julies cop’s second bail bid postponed due to lack of water in court

Johannesburg - Lack of water in court put brakes in the second bail application of one of the accused in the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies. The bail application of Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo was meant to be heard at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. However, there was no water in court resulting in a postponement. “The accused was not in court and the matter was postponed to October 29,” said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. Netshiongolo, who is attached to the Eldorado Park Police Station, was arrested on September 1 after he was implicated in the death of Nathaniel Julies.

Sixteen-year-old Nathaniel, who was born with Down syndrome, was shot by police officers and dumped at the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he later died.

According to the family, he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time.

Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy were arrested and charged with murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo was later arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice; accessory after the fact of murder for being in possession of a prohibited ammunition.

Last month, Whiteboy admitted in her affidavit she was the one who fired the fatal shot.

She, however, alleged Ndyalvane instructed her to pull the trigger.

She also said when she fired the gun, she did not know it was loaded with live ammunition.

It was revealed in court that Netshiongolo, who was on leave at the time of the incident, took orders from Ndyalvane to go and plant ammunition at the scene of the crime and cover Nathaniel’s blood with soil.

Ndyalavane, Whiteboy and Netshiongolo were denied bail last month. However, Netshiolongo wanted to apply for bail again by presenting new facts to the court.

The Independent Police Investigations Directorate said the facts by Netshiongolo would be tested in court.

