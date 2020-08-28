Nathaniel Julies has been deprived of a future, says Ramaphosa

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the violent death of Nathaniel Julies, 16, allegedly at the hands of police, was a matter of concern. Investigators met the family on Thursday but have not yet taken statements from the police involved. On Thursday, Nathaniel was shot dead, allegedly by police. Nathaniel’s death sparked outrage on social media and in Eldorado Park, with members of the community calling for justice for the death of the teenager who lived with Down syndrome. It is alleged Nathaniel had left to try to find food for his family and, while outside, saw a police van with emergency lights on. According to reports, the teenager became excited and police shot at him.

Police rushed him to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he later died. Police are also accused of trying to cover up his death.

Ramaphosa said the death of any young person was a matter of concern.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of Nathaniel who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better,” he said.

Ramaphosa called on residents to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to establish the facts of the case.

On Friday, IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the police watchdog was investigating Nathaniel’s death “as a result of police action”.

She said they had struggled to conduct their work on Thursday because of the volatile situation in the community.

“The Ipid investigators struggled to access the scene as the situation had been volatile. When they ultimately managed to access it, it was almost impossible to conduct interviews as the community was violent.

“However Ipid officials managed to visit the family of the deceased, under escort, and the family liaison has been done,” she said.

Ramaphosa also called on the community to work with authorities to work together more closely to address underlying socio-economic challenges.

“Justice can only prevail if community workers work with our criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse,” said Ramaphosa.

IOL