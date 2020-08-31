Nathaniel Julies murder: NPA will oppose bail against accused police officers

By Botho Molosankwe and Gift Tlou Johannesburg – The National Prosecuting Authority says it will oppose bail in the case of two police officers who are accused of murdering Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies. The two accused officers, Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy, made a brief appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto. Speaking outside court on Monday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the officers faced a Schedule 6 offence. The two suspects have been charged with murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. They have been remanded in custody.

The investigation into the matter continues.

Therefore, she said, they will be opposing bail when they make their second appearance on September 10.

“The matter has been postponed and as the other accused has been given an opportunity to secure legal representation.

“They will remain in custody until their their appearance and we will oppose bail,” she said.

Nathaniel Julies was shot and killed last Wednesday night in Eldorado Park.

While there were allegations he was shot by mistake, residents claim it was a deliberate shooting of a young Coloured boy with Down syndrome.

Mjonondwane also said it was found the officers were in possession of ammunition that was no longer allowed. She said the ammunition was banned after the murder of Andries Tatane.

Tatane was shot and killed allegedly by the police, during a protest for water in Ficksburg, Free State in 2011.

Inside the court, David Muhango told the accused that should they be found guilty, they may be handed a life term as they face a Schedule 6 offence.

Earlier in the court, there was commotion when police and members of the EFF clashed. This was when the EFF members wanted to get into the already packed courtroom.

As they were kept at bay at the door, they chanted “Shoot us, shoot us” at the police.

The door was later closed.

Speaking to the media later after the appearance of the two officers, the EFF members said they were happy the officers did not get bail.

Another one said the courtroom was full, which police officers saw as something that indicated that “the killing of our people is not right”.

“Cops do as they please, just like Joburg Metro Police, they shoot people. They must not kill people,” one member said.

IOL contacted Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, spokesperson of the Gauteng Police to find out whether the officers were funding their own legal battle or if the South African Police Services would be paying it.

She did not respond.

Meanwhile, Eldorado Park community members showed their support for the Julies family as they flooded the court with placards calling for justice.

Community leader, Charis Pretorius said: “We will continue supporting the family in these trying times. Overall and above we hope that justice will prevail.”

“We will follow the proceedings of this case and ensure that everything is done according to the book.”

