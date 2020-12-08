National Lotteries Commission vows to co-operate with SIU after raid over alleged corruption

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) said on Tuesday it intends to fully co-operate with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in a probe into allegations of corruption, nepotism and maladministration. On Tuesday morning, the SIU, armed with a search warrant, seized documents from the NLC headquarters in Hatfield, Pretoria. The unit is investigating allegations that grants were siphoned to staff and family. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “We are asked, through allegations that were put through, to investigate malpractice and maladministration at the Lotteries Commission. “We are in the process of gathering information to make sure we look at it. The proclamation says we must investigate all the transactions from January 1 2014 until the date of the proclamation.

“We are looking at the granting of disbursements that were done.”

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is also investigating claims that dodgy NGOs received funds from the NLC.

NLC spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela said: “The board and management of the NLC wish to once again reiterate its commitment to clean governance as they provide strategic direction to and accountability over the running of the NLC.

“The NLC would like to assure stakeholders that the daily operations of the NLC will not be affected by this process, as the organisation continues in the quest to positively impact the lives of all South Africans.”

Allegations the SIU are investigating include:

Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the NLC;

Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;

Improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials of the NLC;

Unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive acts, transactions, measures or practices having a bearing upon state property; and

Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

IOL