NATJOINTS on high alert ahead of Cosatu’s National Day of Action

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said its National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) will not tolerate lawlessness, blocking of roads and any disruptions on Monday as hundreds of supporters are expected to take part in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) National Day of Action protest on Monday. “The structure which is responsible for the policing of major events and large gatherings has mobilised all its resources working closely with all law enforcement agencies including traffic officials to ensure the safety of workers who will be taking part in this strike,” said Natjoints chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

She further urged those taking part in the protest to demonstrate peacefully and within the confines of the law. Cosatu has called on workers to come out in their numbers and take part in their National Day of Action against what they call the “crippling economic crisis in the country, characterised by joblessness, poverty and inequality”.

Picture: SADTU The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) will be joining in on the protest. The union said the reason for the protest is particularly pertinent to the retail, hospitality and food processing sectors. “In these sectors we see various employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage. The sector is well known for its heightened job insecurity, casualisation, retrenchments, perpetual loss of jobs through restructuring, trade union bashing, and many more,” the union said.