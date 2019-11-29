Johannesburg - The Joint United Nations Programme has revealed that there was an estimated 1.7 million new HIV infections globally in 2018 with 770 000 deaths from AIDS-related illnesses. The organisation has also stated that global estimates show that up to 74.9 million people have become infected with HIV since the start of the epidemic.
As the nation embarks on World Aids Day on 1 December annually, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) has urged all South Africans to live the 2019 theme of World Aids Day, “Communities make a difference”.
“We also call on health professionals and the public to participate in related activities. World Aids Day is an opportunity for everyone to unite towards the goal of creating an informed and prepared generation,” said Angelique Coetzee, SAMA Chairperson.
Observance of World Aids Day and participation in activities linked to it are key to ensuring greater understanding and uniting around a common goal.”
Coetzee also said World Aids Day is about increasing awareness of HIV and AIDS, sharing educational information, showing support to people living with HIV, fighting stigma, and participating in health activities such as testing for HIV.