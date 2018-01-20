A bus overturned on the R25 under the Zuurfontein Bridge in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni on Sunday afternoon. Photo: ER24

Ekurhuleni - Between 40 and 50 people were injured, some critically, when a bus overturned on the R25 under the Zuurfontein Bridge in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni on Sunday afternoon, Gauteng paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find the bus on its side on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Several occupants were walking around on the scene while several others were found still inside the vehicle. Local authorities began to close off the road while paramedics set up a triage area and began assessing the patients."

Assessments showed that the patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. Paramedics from various services treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

Once treated, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment. The cause of the accident was not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

