Johannesburg - The number of foreign nationals who have been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) between 2016 and 2019 sit at 7841.
The staggering figures were shared by Chief of JMPD David Tembe at the release of the department’s monthly performance results for September 2019.
The Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety, Michael Sun, said all the arrests made were before obtaining the person’s nationality and they were not targeting anyone.
“We are not apologetic for sharing information and we are not targeting a race, ethnic or gender and we will continue doing our work despite all the challenges we are experiencing,” said Sun.
The numbers of arrested foreign nationals for offences ranging from assault, bribery, possession of illegal firearms, theft and murder include Nigeria: 765, Congo: 104, Tanzania: 334, Mozambique: 1382, Cameroon: 140, Malawi: 420, Ethiopia: 215 and Zimbabwe: 2865.