Nehawu, Sactwu pay tribute to Samwu general secretary Ramotlou

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union have paid tribute to South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu ) general secretary Koena Ramotlou, who died on Saturday.

Nehawu has learnt with shock about the untimely death of its sister union's general secretary, Nehawu said in a statement.

Workers of this country, especially municipal workers, had "certainly lost a tireless leader and a trade unionist of great integrity". Ramotlou was at the forefront of leading the rebuilding of Samwu, including waging a relentless war against “employers and the National Treasury, who are currently leading an onslaught against workers", the union said.

At the time of his death, Ramotlou was leading the implementation of the 12th national congress resolutions which included uniting all municipal workers under the banner of Samwu and undertaking a massive recruitment campaign.

"He will forever be remember for his sharp analytical skills as a Marxist-Leninist. He struggled for the attainment of socialism and fought against the exploitation of workers by the capitalist class. In his honour, Nehawu recommits itself to aggressively pursue the national democratic revolution (NDR) which is a direct route to socialism.