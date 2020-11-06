Nehawu snubs Parliament after making allegations against NSFAS officials

Cape Town: The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union on Friday again snubbed a parliamentary meeting that is meant to discuss allegations it made against the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Instead of honouring a fresh invitation by the higher education portfolio committee, Nehawu slapped chairperson Philly Mapulane with a letter two days ago saying the issues were employer-employee related. The committee pushed ahead with the meeting with NSFAS administrators, who are at the centre of the allegations, in attendance in their capacity as NSFAS employees on invitation by the committee. Nehawu made serious maladministration allegations and also levelled accusations against administrator Randall Carolissen as well as nepotism and jobs for friends. Mapulane said they viewed the allegations as not employer-employee related.

"We do respect the right of employers and employees to engage. It is something we encourage, but issues brought to us are outside their realm," he said.

Mapulane said it was their role to ensure state entities were properly run and exercise oversight if they picked something wrong.

He also said they were not convinced by Nehawu's argument that it had engaged NSFAS and that they were finding each other on the employer-employee issues they had brought to the committee.

"It is our view that we need to proceed with the matter brought before us. We need to listen to the responses NSFAS has prepared and then make a determination."

Mapulane said they felt they needed to interact with the employees whom they invited to come and attend.

"We were not asking them but telling them to come to the portfolio committee. If we think the information they have will be relevant to the committee, the portfolio committee is within its rights to invite them," he said, adding that they enjoyed protection from legal and disciplinary reasons for presentation to the committee.

DA MP Baxolile Nodada reiterated his call that Nehawu should be subpoenaed to do the presentation.

Nodada also said they should open the process and allow any person at NSFAS who might have information to come forward.

"We have to turn this into a formal inquiry so that we make informed decisions on the way forward. If we do this in dribs and drabs we are not to get to the bottom or come with a remedy," he said.

ANC MP Tebogo Letsie welcomed that Nehawu members were invited as NSFAS employees and were given some legal cushion.

Letsie took exception to Nehawu issuing a press release on Monday lashing out at Mapulane for the committee's stance that the union used them as a bargaining chip.

"It was only your view but a view expressed by the committee.They wanted to pin that on you," he said.

Letsie said he was disappointed in Nehawu for making serious allegations only to claim those were employer-employee issues

"We must subpoena them with immediate effect because we need to send a message to Nehawu and others. Once you use us for bargaining with employers and then come tell us these are employer-employee related issues, next time think about employer-employee relation."

Letsi said Nehawu was throwing its own members under the train and it was not surprising it was unpopular in some institutions such as Zululand University.

"We need to tell Nehawu that throwing members under a train won't assist. We thank the employees who came," he said.

Mapulane said he found Nehawu's statement on Monday directed to him when he had communicated views and dissatisfaction of the committee.

"They came back personalising and making the views those of chairperson. I don't want us to be distracted. I don't want to enter into a mudslinging match with the general secretary," he said in reference to Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha, who was one of the people listed for queries in the statement.

"The general secretary was never part of our processes and meetings ... We did not even communicate with him and he is now at the centre sending letters. I don't want to get into that space, but something is happening behind the scenes at the expense of the workers represented by Nehawu," Mapulane said. | Political Bureau