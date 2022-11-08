New Ekurhuleni mayor to be elected on Tuesday

Pretoria - The City of Ekurhuleni could have a new mayor by the end of the day. The DA’s Tania Campbell, who was the last mayor, was removed through a no confidence vote last month.

The City of Ekurhuleni will finally hold elections for a new mayor on Tuesday after the collapse of a previous meeting. The City has been without a mayor for over two weeks. Last week on Wednesday, councillors from different political parties met to elect a new mayor, however, there was a collapse in the meeting due to a breakdown in negotiations between political parties.

The negotiations led to ANC’s Mzwandile Masina withdrawing from the mayoral race. The DA has elected Campbell to return as the party’s candidate, and said its hopeful that she will be re-elected. Its believed that EFF councillor Nkululeko Dunga, who is the EFF’s provincial chairperson in Gauteng, may be supported by the ANC to become the new mayor of Ekurhuleni.

In exchange, EFF councillors in Johannesburg are expected to support the ANC’s Dada Morero to become Joburg mayor. The ANC is still trying to push for a motion of no confidence in ousting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. It was expected that the City of Johannesburg would have its extraordinary council meeting on Friday.

