Johannesburg - Sandile Mantsoe's trial for the alleged murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena has been postponed to March 19 for further investigation.

This was revealed at the Joburg High Court on Monday morning.

Phindi Mjonondwane, the NPA's Gauteng spokesperson, said the State had requested a postponement after new evidence emerged during consultations with witnesses.



Mantsoe is also facing additional charges for assault with the intention to do grievous body harm as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The State alleges that Mantsoe, a 27-year-old father of three, brutally assaulted Mokoena before killing her in his Sandton apartment in May last year.

Mantsoe is also accused of burning Mokoena's mortal remains and ditching the 22-year-old in an open veld; hence the charge for defeating the ends of justice.

"While we were consulting with witnesses, we uncovered new developments, which prompted us to request for a postponement," Mjonondwane said.



The State's, which will be led by Advocate Phakanyiswa Marasela, is expected to call 19 witnesses.

Defence advocate Victor Simelane agreed to the postponement, saying the new developments, which the State informed him about, were such that the defence would also need to consult widely on them.

Mantsoe was denied bail and remains in custody.

The Star