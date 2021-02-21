New Sanral toll tariffs to take effect from March 1

Pretoria - New toll tariffs on South Africa’s national roads will take effect from March 1, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) said on Sunday. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula approved the 2021 toll tariffs as recommended by Sanral and these were gazetted on February 11, Sanral said in a statement. "The adjustments are adjusted annually in line with the consumer price index (CPI) as obtained from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The CPI percentage that was applied to determine the 1 March 2021 tariff adjustment is five percent," Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said. “We use the inflation rate as a guide so that the toll tariffs remain the same in real terms, meaning there is effectively no increase to the rate from when the initial toll tariff that was implemented,” he said. Discounts offered at specific toll plazas for frequent users as well as qualifying local users were still applicable.

Applications for discounts could be made at the various toll plaza offices nationwide.

"Through Sanral, the department of transport uses tolling selectively to implement major road infrastructure projects and ensure seamless mobility of vehicles on the national roads network. Only 13 percent of the 22 253km network constitutes toll roads."

Toll roads allowed for the borrowing of capital to develop road infrastructure when required, rather than having to wait until funds were available from an already strained fiscus. Toll monies were applied to maintain, operate, and improve toll roads as well as to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.

"The cost in the event of delayed maintenance on roads can be up to 18 times higher than it would have been if routine preventative maintenance was undertaken. Tolls are user charge and are paid only by those that make use of the road."

Details on the applicable tariffs are available in the Government Gazette, volume 668, number 44146, published on Thursday February 11, Mona said.

African News Agency (ANA)