New video shows the moment Solly Msimanga got punched by attacker

Johannesburg - A new video of the scuffle between Solly Msimanga and an unidentified businessman has emerged on social media, showing how the man landed a striking blow on the DA Gauteng leader.

In the video, which shows the two squabbling over money, the video footage shows Msimanga shoving the man after the man called him a thief.

“You are a f****** thief,” says the man, before Msimanga pushes him.

The man stumbles for a bit, before landing a blow on Msimanga’s left cheek.

The two men are then separated by witnesses.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, Msimanga and his attacker appeared side-by-side in a video in which the man apologised to Msimanga and branded their scuffle an unfortunate misunderstanding.

“There was an unfortunate misunderstanding this afternoon that resulted in a scuffle with Mr Msimanga, and my apologies for him being hurt in the scuffle. The issue is resolved, no monies are outstanding. No further comment on this,” the man said in the video, with Msimanga standing beside him.

The man had allegedly beat up the DA Gauteng leader for supposedly owing him R1.4 million.

The unidentified man, who is understood to be a business partner of Msimanga’s cousin, appeared to record part of the scuffle with a badly bruised Msimanga bleeding from the mouth.

The incident took place inside an unspecified factory in Ekurhuleni.

“You are a thief. You owe me money and I want it. You f***g thief,” the man shouted at Msimanga.

The DA in Gauteng condemned the incident in a statement, where they also applauded the police for swiftly arresting the suspect.

“The DA condemns this vicious and criminal attack on the provincial leader. Our country’s constitution asserts the rule of law as a founding provision. If there is a disagreement, whether involving money or not, South Africans should commit to working through the parameters of the law to resolve their differences.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and compromise the rights of others, as what occurred today. Violence is definitely not the answer,” the party said.

The party said Msimanga had been on a social visit to his cousin in Benoni when the assailant, a business partner of the cousin, attacked Msimanga's family member.

“Mr Msimanga tried to intervene when he too was attacked. While on video, the assailant then accused Mr Msimanga, who was on the phone to police, that Mr Msimanga owed him money.

“The assailant was arrested by police and has since publicly apologised to Mr Msimanga, confirming that no monies was owed to him by Mr Msimanga.

“The assailant also offered to pay the medical expenses and other losses Mr Msimanga may have suffered in the process,” said the DA.

