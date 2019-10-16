Nicholas Ninow sentencing to get underway in Pretoria









Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow in the Gauteng North High Court. File photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA). Pretoria - Sentencing proceedings for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow are set to get underway in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday morning. According to News24, Ninow is expected to take the stand on Wednesday to testify in mitigation of sentence. Last month, Ninow was found guilty on two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the rape of a then 7-year-old girl in the ladies toilets at Dros restaurant. Ninow, 21, had previously confessed to raping the girl after she walked in on him while he was in the women’s bathroom using drugs. He however, refuted allegations of premeditation.

His version was rejected by Mosopa, who said the victim, even though she was a minor when it happened and somewhat unclear of the day in question when giving her testimony initially, had managed to inform the court that he had actually found her in the toilet after relieving herself.

Sentencing proceedings are set down for Wednesday and Thursday and will include a victims report and psychological report on Ninow as per the defence's request.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has previously indicated that it will be arguing for the harshest prison sentence, which for crimes such as rape is life imprisonment.