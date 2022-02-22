Nigerian found in possession of drugs worth R750K remanded in custody

Pretoria - A Nigerian man, 43, appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs worth R750 000. Police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the Hawks received information about drug dealings in the Westonaria precinct, west of Johannesburg.

“Police kept surveillance at the positively identified premises on Sunday and pounced on the suspect on his way out,” Mulamu said. Upon searching the suspect, Charles Chukwudi, police allegedly found about 40g of drugs in his possession. Police then proceeded to his place and found more than 350g of crystal meth drugs as well as 175g of cat inside plastic bags ready for distribution.