Johannesburg - The brutal murder of a Nigerian man who was struck on his forehead with a brick, has left many stunned as the callous act is carried out in full view of at least two police officers who had been trying to calm the situation down.
The suspect, a Nigerian man, is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he will face a murder charge.
The incident happened in Kempton Park on Monday, just before 7pm.
Video footage of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, where two Nigerian men are seen having a verbal and a physical confrontation, before one of the Nigerian men allegedly strikes the other with a brick in the head. The victim is seen dropping to the ground instantly after being allegedly struck with the brick.
The incident happened in front of police officers, who had been trying to calm the situation down as the men squabbled. It is not known why the men had been fighting.