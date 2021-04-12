Nigerian national nabbed for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren

Johannesburg: A Nigerian man, in his thirties, was expected to appear in court on Monday after he was allegedly found to have been selling drugs to schoolchildren in Hillbrow.

Police said drugs were found on him and he led them to his home where more drugs were found and confiscated.

He has been charged with possession and dealing in drugs and was expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court.

Johannesburg metro police department Wayne Minnaar said the SAPS Flying Squad and JMPD K9 arrested the man at a flat in Hillbrow on Friday.

Minnaar said Bad Boyz Security had seen the man selling drugs to schoolchildren at the corner of Esselin and Claim streets in Hillbrow.