Johannesburg - Nine people died when a minibus taxi veered out of control and crashed into a lamppost on the centre median of the N1 near the Buccleuch interchange in Midrand, Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 1.30pm, along with many other services, including the fire department, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"The roof of the taxi had been ripped off on impact and several bodies were found on the highway. Two bodies were also found inside the wreck. A 14-year-old girl seems to have been the youngest among the deceased.

"It is believed that two adults and a four-year-old child survived the incident - they had suffered serious to critical injuries and were transported to hospital by other services," Campbell said.

African News Agency/ANA