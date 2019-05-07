Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a nine-year-old girl was raped at a block of flats in Johannesburg on Monday. In a police statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the man, who lived in the same block of flats as the child on the corner of Bree and Wanderers streets, allegedly attacked the girl at around 10pm while her parents were at the shops.

She had been left alone with two siblings.

"When they came back, the victim told them what happened. It is alleged that the suspect came to the room and chased the other children out of the room with a knife. He locked the door and raped the child. After he finished he threatened her that if she tell anyone what happen he will kill her," Mbele said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon.

African News Agency/ANA