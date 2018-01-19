Johannesburg - The rescue of a young woman, who was kidnapped and later found near Chief Mogale in Kagiso township, west of Johannesburg, has earned praises for Krugersdorp police and emergency services from Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

"I commend the members of South African Police Service for working around the clock to ensure a breakthrough into the kidnapping case. I would also like to thank the community for their contribution in ensuring that the young lady is found. As Gauteng City Region, we condemn the kidnapping of young women in our society in strong harshest terms," Nkosi-Malobane said.

Earlier this week social media went abuzz when the victim's sister posted an alert requesting assistance to find her sister who had was last seen leaving the Paardekral Hospital. She was wearing gray track pants, a black vest and carrying a black handbag.

On Wednesday she told friends and family at 1pm that she was being chased by unknown men.

Police said they found the victim on Thursday in a house belonging to foreign nationals who had allegedly abducted her. Community members have since set the house of fire.

The victim is receiving medical care and police are continuing with their investigations into the kidnapping.

Nkosi-Malobane said: "I am confident that the police will ensure that the culprits are arrested and justice applied accordingly. I also appeal to Gauteng citizens who might have information regarding this kidnapping case to report it to the authorities."

African News Agency/ANA