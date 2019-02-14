Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. FILE PHOTO: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Thursday called on the police to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the targeting of security officers in Gauteng is halted. This come after two Chubb security guards were killed when they were attacked in full view of bystanders and motorists while sitting in their patrol vehicle at the corner of Caroline and Claim streets in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Monday night.

"I am deeply concerned about the recent attack of security officers following the Hillbrow murder incident. The province has been robbed of selfless and dedicated members of our private security industry. The private security officers play a critical role in complementing the work of our law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.The recent onslaught on our private security personnel cannot continue unabated.

"I urge our investigation team to work around the clock to ensure that perpetrators of these callous crimes are brought to book. I further want to appeal to members of the community who might have information about the incident to help the police in their investigation. On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial government, I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and fellow colleagues of the two security officers," said Nkosi-Malobane.

She said the preliminary police reports say that the victims, aged 45 and 50, were sitting inside the Chubb Security vehicle when they were accosted by about five suspects who shot at them. The two security guards were shot in the upper body and certified dead on the scene.

A firearm was taken from one the victims. The suspects remain at large and the police are investigating cases of murder and armed robbery.

In October 2018, two armed reaction officers‚ Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo‚ were gunned down near Maponya Mall in Soweto. The security officers were deployed as part of a team providing specialised security services for a national financial institution at the time. The motive for the attack was to disarm and steal the security officers' firearms. The police have since made a breakthrough in the case.

African News Agency (ANA)