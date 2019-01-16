Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. FILE PHOTO: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, on Wednesday welcomed the arrest of two suspects allegedly linked to the notorious "Rolex Gang" in Sandton City. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday at around 8pm by Sandton SAPS Crime Combatting Team after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs and dangerous weapons.

"I would like to commend the police for stopping these criminals in their tracks. I am delighted that finally the law enforcement agencies are closing in and dismantling the 'Rolex Gang' cartel. These criminals have been for quite some time instilling fear in shoppers in Sandton and surrounding areas."

"I am confident that with the evidence at police’s disposal they will be able to present a water-tight case to ensure that these suspects receive the highest possible terms behind bars. This will send a strong message that Gauteng has zero tolerance against any act of criminality," said Nkosi-Malobane.

She said the "Rolex Gang" were notorious for following their victims and robbing them of expensive watches, jewellery, handbags and gadgets in Sandton and surrounding areas.

Nkosi-Malobane said the suspects will face charges relating to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, drugs as well as dangerous weapons.

African News Agency (ANA)