No, AKA’s tombstone has not been stolen

Johannesburg – Authentic Stones, the firm which made rapper AKA’s tombstone, has put an end to the speculation of theft or foul play regarding the disappearance of AKA’s tombstone from his grave.
The rapper's tombstone, which was unveiled at his grave on the day of his funeral, has since been removed.
Twitter user @tndaba sparked panic after visiting the rapper’s grave to find that the tombstone was not there.
This led to speculation from fans regarding the whereabouts of the tombstone.
“What happened to #AKA’s tombstone?”
AKA’s new album set for release on Friday
AKA’s Mass Country is a ‘gift to his fans and a love letter to South Africa’ says Spotify
WATCH: Five songs to remember Riky Rick by on the one year anniversary of his death
Fans recall AKA and DJ Zinhle’s tumultuous relationship: ‘She still respected him till death’
Anatii reflects on his time working with AKA on ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’
WATCH: Nota claims he knew Sim Dope long before AKA on DJ Sbu’s podcast
Hitmen were probably paid R250 000 to kill AKA and were not amateurs
Pearl Thusi says AKA and her ‘love language’ was ‘dragging each other’
Don Design pens a heartfelt tribute to AKA thanking for the true meaning of brotherhood
Comedian’s distasteful AKA joke prompts actor Maurice Paige to exit comedy show
Mörda pens heartfelt tribute to AKA
AKA hailed a hero as slain Nataniel Julies’ mother reveals the rapper donated R60 000 for her son’s funeral
DJ Zinhle to AKA: ‘Please watch over her and plead with The Almighty to guide Bongani and I as we raise our daughter’
LOOK: Heartbroken Nadia Nakai finally breaks her silence on AKA’s death
AKA memorial: Here’s where you can expect traffic disruptions and road closures around Sandton
What happened to #AKA's tombstone @TheCitizen_News ? 😳🤔😱 pic.twitter.com/cFAFXy6GUP— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) February 23, 2023
Authentic Stones operations manager Josh Kenp confirmed to The Citizen that the tombstone was not stolen, but taken back by the stone mason because it could not be installed on the same day as the burial.
He said the tombstone was removed to prevent it from sinking into the ground and the family was aware that the tombstone was removed after the burial.
Kenp also explained that the tombstone was only at the funeral on Saturday for unveiling purposes and was removed afterwards.
“Once the burial is over, we still need to lay a concrete foundation, then we install the tombstone on top of the concrete foundation.
“Otherwise, if we (had) installed the tombstone on Saturday, the tombstone would have sunk,” said Kenp.
He explained that tombstones were not always erected on the day of the funeral as cemeteries had rules that allowed for tombstones to be installed three to six months after the funeral.
“The cemetery gave us special permission to install the tombstone of the late legend immediately, this is why we will install it back again, either this week or next week,” said Kenp.
IOL